Firm Launches MetaMask Snaps To Empower Nigerian Users

Leading blockchain and web3 software company, Consensys has announced the launch of the first iteration of MetaMask Snaps to the public.

MetaMask Snaps, according to the company, is set to revolutionize the way users interact with MetaMask, offering them unprecedented control and customization.

Snaps are new features and functionality, created by third-party developers, that MetaMask users worldwide can install directly into their wallets.

The initial rollout will include 34 Snaps, one of which was created by a Nigerian builder, that provides utility around transaction insights, interoperability with non-EVM blockchains like Bitcoin, and notifications.

These first unlock unique use cases that include Transaction insights, Interoperability, Notifications, and Wallet Chat.

Speaking on the launch, Co-founder of MetaMask, Dan Finlay, said: “Snaps’ system at the heart of the wallet invites the community to provide solutions to the hardest problems, fostering a new paradigm of distributed computing. Lowering the barrier and cost of trying new things can accelerate the process of finding good answers to hard problems, not just accelerating technology for its own sake.”

Also speaking, Product Lead for MetaMask Snaps, Christian Montoya, said: “We are building MetaMask Snaps as an open platform for innovation and we do not charge developers for publishing Snaps to this platform.

“We believe that permissionless innovation is a cornerstone of a decentralized system—no gatekeepers. Innovation thrives at the pace of the network, not just within an individual development team at Consensys.”

Anticipating the future and what lies ahead, MetaMask has engaged in discussions with over 150 developers in the past few months to broaden the array of Snaps. These developers come from various regions around the world, including Nigeria, Asia, the US, LATAM, and Europe.

Meanwhile, in 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users. The web3 ecosystem has witnessed rapid growth, leading to new diverse use cases. Innovations that provide a personalized user experience continue to be crucial to eliminating barriers to entry and facilitating the growth of the web3 ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of onboarding one billion users.