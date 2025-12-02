Firm Launches Graduate Programme To Nurture Next-Gen Energy Leaders

Energia Limited has announced the launch of its Graduate Trainee Programme, a structured development initiative designed to accelerate the career growth of young Nigerian professionals in the energy sector.

The programme offers graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience across key operational and business functions while receiving mentorship and coaching from seasoned industry professionals.

Participants will be exposed to both field and office environments, providing a comprehensive understanding of Energia’s core operations and the broader oil and gas value chain.

Speaking on the launch, Oladimeji Bashorun, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Energia Limited, emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

“At Energia, we recognise that the future of our industry lies in the hands of today’s young professionals. This programme is our way of investing in Nigeria’s brightest minds, equipping them with practical skills, exposure, and the confidence to thrive in a fast-evolving energy landscape,” Bash said.