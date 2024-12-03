Firm Launches Data Collection Initiative In Primary Health Care Centres

Share

Orodata Science has launched the second phase of its data collection initiative in Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in the country.

The new phase will include data collection from over 1,000 additional centres across 10 new states, increasing the total number of surveyed PHCs to more than 1,500.

The goal of the initiative is to deliver a more thorough evaluation of healthcare access and quality throughout the country.

It will concentrate on PHCs located in Ogun, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kwara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Abia, Kano, Kaduna, and Gombe.

Announcing the expansion of the project aimed at collecting and analyzing data on Nigeria’s PHCs, Programme Officer Uche Oti explained that the expansion follows the successful ongoing data collection efforts previously conducted in Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Osun, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

Uche said: “This expanded project aims to: Evaluate the availability and quality of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) services, assess the condition of facilities and infrastructure.

