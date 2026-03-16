Firm Launches $70m Climate Fund For African Startups

Persistent, a climate venture builder operating in Africa, has launched a $70 million investment vehicle aimed at supporting African startups developing climate solutions.

Known as the “Persistent Africa Climate Venture Builder Fund (Persistent ACV Fund),” the investment fund is dedicated to early-stage companies addressing climate challenges across the continent.

The launch coincided with a first close of $52 million, alongside a $5 million venture-building facility designed to support company creation. The fund primarily targets African startups developing solutions in energy, agriculture and resource management, covering financing stages from seed to Series A.

The initiative aims to help these companies scale their operations and deploy innovations more broadly across African markets. In addition to financial support, Persistent will provide operational assistance to entrepreneurs by helping them structure projects and accelerate business growth.

“This first close demonstrates that early-stage climate innovation in Africa is an attractive sector for investors and represents a unique opportunity.

We are excited to begin the investment phase and to continue supporting entrepreneurs who are building companies in the energy, agriculture and resource sectors across Africa,” the organisation said in a statement. Several international partners support the fund.

Backers include FSDAi, the Nordic Development Fund, the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa managed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), and additional institutions such as JICA, the Soros Economic Development Fund, Impact Fund Denmark, the Schmidt Family Foundation, and the Cottier Donzé Foundation.