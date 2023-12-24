Firm Lauds Adoption Of Marketing Technology In Nigeria

Netcore Cloud, a leading Global Martech Company with AI/ML-powered marketing automation has hailed the adoption and utilisation of marketing technology in Nigeria to drive brand growth and penetration coupled with better customer service experience too.

This was made known at the 2023 Netcore Cloud Smartech’s Awards Night and Masque Ball which was held in Lagos.

According to netcore’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Nisham Chhabra, the acceptance, utilisation and adoption of marketing technology in Nigeria has grown exponentially and this has led to a mutually engaging and beneficial relationship between the various brands and their customers.

He said: “Netcore’s mandate is to deliver a highly personalised and exceptional customer experience with a human face. Since we began in Nigeria, we have witnessed a steady and rapid adoption of this technology by top brands and businesses in the country.

“This is why we are here today to reward some of these clients who have used our platform to reach and deliver their messages to their target audience. We will be awarding Nigeria’s top brands in the banking, fintech and aviation sectors.

“Wema Bank won the Best Engagement Strategy award; Ecobank (Champion of Email Engagement); UBA- Omni-channel journey master; Sterling Bank (Best Innovative App of the Year); First Bank (Best Email Engagement); Interswitch (Best Engagement Strategy); Access Bank (Martech Thought leader); Stanbic IBTC Bank (Best Email Campaign); Polaris Bank (Best Use of AI and Analytics; Carbon (Martech Team of the Year); Opay (Emerging Martech Champion); Fidelity Bank (Martech Automation award of the year); Wakanow (No Code Innovation award).”

In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Axon Analytics Limited, Chief Edirin Abamwa, one of the subsidiaries of Netcore Cloud, noted that the company was excited with the way marketing technology has come to stay in Nigeria and the impact made so far.

He added: “We are happy with the way marketing technology has become a game changer for various businesses in Nigeria.

“Tonight, we are reflecting on the many strides made by Netcore Cloud in the evolving landscape of marketing technology which serves as a reminder that excellence knows no boundaries, and innovation continues to drive progress.”