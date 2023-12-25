Firm lauds adoption of marketing technology in Nigeria

Netcore Cloud, a leading Global Martech Company with AI/ML-powered marketing automation has hailed the adoption and untilisation of marketing technology in Nigeria to drive brand growth and penetration coupled with better customer service experience too.

This was made known at the 2023 Netcore Cloud Smartech’s Awards Night and Masque Ball which was held in Lagos.

According to Nisham Chhabra, Netcore’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the acceptance, utilisation and adoption of marketing technology in Nigeria has grown exponentially and this has led to a mutually engaging and beneficial relationship between the various brands and their customers.

He said: “Netcore’s mandate is to deliver a highly personalised and exceptional customer experience with a human face.

“Since we began in Nigeria, we have witnessed a steady and rapid adoption of this technology by top brands and business in the country.

“This is why we are here today to reward some of these clients who have used our platform to reach and deliver their messages to their target audience.

“We will be awarding Nigeria’s top brands in the banking, fintech and aviation sectors.”