Firm Introduces Payment Plans For Low Income Earners On Clean Energy

White Consult has introduced a flexible installment payment plan, the “Pay Small Small” model that would allow low- and middleincome earners to enjoy clean energy without financial strain.

From its modest beginnings in Lagos, the company has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most consistent players in the renewable energy sector.

As the company celebrates its 11th anniversary, the Founder of the company, Engr. Adebola Anofi, said White Consult has taken a bold step forward with the launch of the Pure Watt Power Station, a compact, portable, and dependable energy solution designed to give households and small businesses uninterrupted power supply and, more importantly, freedom.

According to him, “we believe power should not be a privilege. From the city to the most remote villages, everyone deserves reliable energy to power their homes, businesses, and dreams. “This inclusive approach reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between technology, access, and people, a philosophy that has driven its success since inception.”