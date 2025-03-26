New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Firm Introduces Natural…

Firm Introduces Natural Remedies For Men’s Vitality

With growing concerns over the side effects of synthetic performance enhancers, more consumers are turning to natural alternatives for wellness.

In response to this demand, Rungi’s Organic Premium Honey, a blend of pure honey and herbal extracts, has entered the Nigerian market, offering men a plant-based option for boosting stamina and overall vitality.

According to the spokesperson Ifeoluwa Johnson, the organic product is formulated with natural ingredients traditionally known for their potential benefits in male wellness.

She said: “This is more than just a product; it’s a game-changer in how men approach their wellness. “We are committed to providing a natural, safe, and highly effective solution that improves vitality and confidence.”

A previous review by industry analysts suggests that Nigeria’s wellness sector is expanding rapidly, with consumers increasingly favoring organic and plant-based options.

Experts caution that while natural products may offer benefits, individuals should prioritise quality and consult professionals when making health-related decisions.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Bauchi Govt Vows To Provide Quality Road Projects –Commissioner
Read Next

Poor Sleep Linked To Advanced Heart, Kidney Disease Syndrome –Study
Share
Copy Link
×