Firm Insists On Zerotolerance For Road Fatalities, Honours Drivers, Transporters

To reinforce its commitment to road safety and operational excellence, Unilever Nigeria Plc has emphasised the company’s zero-tolerance approach to road fatalities in its bid to foster a strong safety culture among drivers and transporters.

Speaking at the just concluded Transporters Safety Week, themed: “Pressure Dey, No Panic – Safety First,” the Logistics Manager, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Ayokunle Ajijola, explained that the management of the company brought together key stakeholders from the logistics and supply chain sector to celebrate exceptional performance and foster a strong safety culture among drivers and transporters.

Ajijola stated that the programme featured training sessions on defensive driving, cargo security and accident prevention, facilitated by the Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to him, drivers also went through free medical screenings and consultations, ensuring they were equipped with the knowledge and tools to stay safe on the road.

In addition, drivers were also engaged with games that reinforces Unilever’s safety protocols in a relaxed and collaborative atmosphere.

Ajijola said: “This year (2024), we are proud to announce that there were no road fatalities across our transporter network.

This milestone underscores the impact of our collaborative efforts with transporters in fostering a culture of safety and accountability.”

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding performances in 2024. The Best Perfoming Driver award (Pan Nigeria) was presented to Suleimon Mohammed, a driver from Oristetimeyin Logistics Limited, by Bukola Olaiya, the Customer Operations Excellence Manager WA.

Sulaiman was celebrated as the Best Performing Driver (Pan Nigeria) for his exceptional safety compliance, punctuality, and dedication to excellence.

Other notable awardees included African Truckers, who received the accolade for Most Safety-Conscious Transporter, and Lorry Logistics, recognised as the Most Improved Transporter for their remarkable progress in response time, truck availability, and operational efficiency.

Mikuludion Logistics was also awarded as the Best Performing Transporter for East DC for consistently overcoming the unique challenges of the region.

