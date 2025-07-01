Firm Inaugurates OptiPrime, World’s Smallest 1000 KVA Generator, Others

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a pioneer in power generation solutions, has launched the Optiprime Dual Core 1000 kVA generator, the world’s smallest in its category, in Nigeria.

In addition to this, Kirloskar also introduced the Sentinel Series – a newly developed range of high-performance generators tailored for residential and small business applications.

The launching, a colourful and inspiring event tagged “Partnering for Success in Nigeria with Kirloskar & Multivista”, was held at W Marriott, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, to build connections, get hands-on experiences and unlock technical development.

It had in attendance, the president, Global PowerGen Business, Madan Patil; the Director of Multivista West Africa Ltd, Mahesh Jayaranan; other members of the Kirloskar leadership team, Multivista team, stakeholders in the power generation sector, among others.

The President, Global PowerGen Business, Madan Patil, said the products underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering energy-efficient, ecoconscious solutions that surpass global emission standards.

He also expressed confidence in the Nigerian economy, noting that it will grow steadily. He said: “Nigeria is the country to be in as far as the power generation products are concerned.”