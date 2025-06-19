New Telegraph

June 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Firm Inaugurates Housing…

Firm Inaugurates Housing Scheme For Residents In Rivers

The IM Properties, a real estate trademark of IM INTERCONTINENTAL LTD, has launched its “Affordable Housing Project”, signaling a transformative step towards closing the region’s housing gap.

The project was inaugurated yesterday during a stakeholders meeting in Port-Harcourt, with the theme “A Paradigm Shift,” an initiative aimed at repositioning access to decent housing as a fundamental right, and not luxury.

Spearheaded by Engineer Chimezie Marcellinus, Managing Director and CEO of IM Properties, the launch brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including prospective home-owners, developers, government representatives, and civic leaders.

Speaking during the event, Engineer Chimezie Marcellinus, emphasized the human-centered philosophy behind the project: He said: “This is not just about providing shelter.

It’s about restoring dignity, enabling economic stability, and redefining the social contract. Housing must be recognized as a right for all.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Set To Inaugurate Key Projects In Kaduna
Read Next

Over 250 Lady Golfers Battle For Honours In Minna
Share
Copy Link
×