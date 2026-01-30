Firm Hosts Founder-Focused Business Meetup As Tax Reforms Reshape Nigeria’s Operating Environment

African Market Entry Consulting Limited has hosted its first in-person founders and entrepreneurs meetup, signalling a shift toward deeper engagement with business owners navigating Nigeria’s evolving regulatory and tax landscape.

The closed-door event, held on January 29 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos, convened entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals for practical conversations on compliance, taxation, and sustainable business growth.

Opening the session, Ayokunle Bankole, Managing Director of the firm, noted that many challenges faced by businesses stem not from regulation itself, but from poor structuring and inadequate advisory support.

The keynote address was delivered by Abiola Laseinde, CEO of Edniesal Consulting, who provided founders with practical guidance on regulatory compliance beyond statutory filings, emphasising governance, accountability, and risk awareness.

A core session on the New Tax Act, led by Polycarp Nwosu, Head of Tax and Audit at African Market Entry Consulting Limited, addressed changes affecting corporate taxpayers, filing obligations, and enforcement expectations, followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment with attendees.

Another highlight was a session on “Carriage with Purpose,” delivered by Mabel Jemisenia, the firm’s Legal and Compliance Consultant, which examined how business positioning, professionalism, and governance influence access to trust and high-value opportunities.

The event concluded with a panel discussion featuring Paul Olaniyi of Paulife Chambers, Usman Imanah of Friska Farms Limited, and Victor Olayiwola Aluko of Sterling Bank Limited, who shared practical lessons on financing, compliance, and scaling businesses in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the meetup forms part of a broader strategy to support founders with clarity and informed decision-making as Nigeria’s business environment becomes more structured and compliance-driven.