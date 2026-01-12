Firm Hires MD

The board of directors of A.R.N Foods Limited has appointed Chinedu Okere as managing director. Okere will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operations and partnerships with a strong focus on scaling impact across the value chain, from sourcing and production to distribution and market expansion.

His role will also prioritise strengthening internal systems, empowering teams and deepening the company’s commitment to excellence and accountability.

In a statement by the company, his appointment marks a defining milestone in its growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to strong leadership, long-term value creation and operational excellence.

Okere obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Prior to his appointment, he had served as managing director of Coscharis Farms Ltd, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group, where he oversaw operations in primary agriculture, food processing, and bulk grain storage.