Firm Hires GCEO

Axxela Limited has appointed Ogbemi Ofuya as group chief executive officer. A statement by the company explained that he was appointed following the retirement of its chief executive officer, Bolaji Osunsanya.

Osunsanya will be retiring from active service having attained the age of 60 years. Ofuya is a partner at Helios Investment Portfolio Company and a non-executive director at Axxela Limited with about two decades experience in the oil and gas, energy infrastructure, and power sectors.

He has a strong background in the execution of M&A, debt, and equity trans – actions at Goldman Sachs International. Ofuya has a proven track record of driving growth via strategic investments across African markets.

Prior to joining the private equity space, he has worked for ExxonMobil and Standard Chartered in project management and strategy positions.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from London Business School as a Mo Ibrahim Scholar and a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) degree in civil engineering from the University of Benin.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Boye Olusanya explained that Osunsaya’s exceptional leadership has had a significant positive impact on Axxela, saying that the board was immensely grateful for his vision, passion and unwavering commitment as the company’s pioneer chief executive.

