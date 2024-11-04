Firm Hires ED

Share

An alternative asset manager in real estate and infrastructure development, CardinalStone Real Assets Limited has appointed Laolu Alabi as executive director.

In a statement by the company, Alabi has a wealth of expertise in innovative and strategic fundraising and management across global markets.

Alabi obtained a degree in Banking and finance from the University of Lagos, Master of Science (MSc) degree from Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield University and he is a fellow Chartered Certified Accountant.

Before joining the company, he led the real estate division at African Capital Alliance, where he served as fund manager for $165 million Capital Alliance Property Investment Company opportunistic fund.

Also, he was responsible for the fund’s investment strategy, asset management and value creation. Alabi was an associate investment director at Silk Invest Limited, where he helped raise funds for the Silk Invest Africa Food Private Equity Fund and invested in food chain companies in Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Also, he gained valuable experience as a research analyst at Stanbic IBTC, where he initiated coverage primarily on the breweries sector.

