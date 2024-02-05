Firm hires directors for subsidiary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has appointed Mrs. Busola Jejelowo as non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited; Mr. Oladele Sotubo, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited; Mrs. Yinka Johnson, executive director, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited and Mrs. Olufunke Isichei, non-executive director, ZEST Payments Limited. In a statement by the company, Jejelowo’s extensive background would significantly contribute to the subsidiary’s strategic direction and decision making processes. Also, Sotubo has extensive expertise in corporate finance advisory, debt solutions, and equities trading. His appointment underscored the commitment to leadership that is well-versed in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. Johnson has profound knowledge of portfolio management, product development and distribution. In his role, she would be integral in shaping asset management strategies and enhancing client offerings. Isichei is a distinguished payments services expert with vast experience in agency banking, digital platforms and customer experience. Her appointment reflected the commitment to expanding and optimising digital payment solutions within the Stanbic IBTC Group.

