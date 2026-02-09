Firm Hires Director

Aradel Holdings Plc has appointed Ms Nnoli Akpedeye as independent non-executive director, effective February 2, 2026, following a resolution passed at the company’s board meeting.

Akpedeye is the chief operating officer of Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners and the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Compos Mentis Foundation.

In a notice to shareholders, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, and the investing public, the company noted that the appointment would be subjected to ratification by shareholders at its next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

She is a registered engineer of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and a past president of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

Also, the board authorised the Company Secretary, Mrs Titiola Omisore to notify relevant regulators and take all necessary steps to give effect to the decision. Akpedeye has more than 36 years of multi-disciplinary experience spanning oil and gas, engineering, legal and arbitration services, and management consulting.

Her career reflects a strong blend of technical expertise and strategic leadership, with competencies in management and strategy, business process engineering, organisational development and change management, as well as entrepreneurship development.

Until 2014, she served as technical planning manager for Shell Exploration and Production Companies in Nigeria, where she led the execution of high-impact, mission-critical projects.

Over the course of her career at Shell, she held roles across civil engineering design, planning and construction, project management, facility management, technical audit, and business planning and strategy, gaining extensive local and international exposure.