Firm hires CM

NvisionU Nigeria has appointed Mr Segun Omobolaji as country manager. He has over 20 years of experience in multi-level marketing, sales, customer relationship management, social media management, inventory management, strategic growth management and business administration. A statement by the company said that his appointment was in line with its trajectory and objectives to develop the Nigerian market towards the global goal of 200,000 customers and $100 million in sales in 2023. It added that Omobolaji would actively consolidate the existing foundational infrastructure towards a much grander African expansion. Also, he would oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s business activities in Nigeria, coordinate processes to ensure the business exceeds its commercial objectives, while overseeing the marketing, operation, promotion, customer service, inventory, and logistics functions.

