Firm Gets SERAs Awards For Propagating Sustainability

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (IHS Towers) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has won five awards at the 2023 Sustain- ability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAs) Africa CSR and sustainability awards.

The awards received were ‘Most Responsible Organisation’, ‘Best Company in Environmental Stewardship,’ ‘Best Company in Circular Economy,’ ‘Best Company in Workplace Practices’ and ‘CEO of the Year’ for Mohamad Darwish, and were presented to IHS Nigeria in Lagos, recently.

Commenting on the award, IHS Nigeria Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohamad Darwish, said: “IHS Nigeria’s sustainability initiatives are designed to help further the UNSDGs and address specific community needs. Through targeted programs, we aim to deliver positive transformations in critical areas such as education, employment, and enhanced health and wellbeing.

In addition, we have delivered campaigns relating to a safer and cleaner environment, sought to increase community access to and awareness of renewable energy sources, focused on youth development and women’s empowerment, and supported the growth of the small and medium enterprise sector.”

Highlighting other impact- ful sustainability initiatives led by IHS Nigeria, he said: “Building sustainable connections and improving lives in emerging markets is at the core of our business. However, for mobile connectivity to truly thrive, responsible development is pivotal, and we’re actively contributing to this vision. “We’re dedicated to using our resources and partnerships to make real, long-lasting changes that support a sustainable future for Nigeria.

Our partnership with the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), for instance, has enabled us to reach over 200,000 individuals through TTSWG initiatives, promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the ICT sector and the country as a whole.”