Firm Gets Regional Director

Wave Mobile Money (WMM) has appointed Yasmina Ndella Bileoma as regional director of public relations.

With over 15 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications, Yasmina has established herself as a leader in her field. She was engaged to focus on strengthening brand awareness in the company’s growing markets, deepening relationships with key stakeholders.

Her passion for technology and fintech, combined with her deep understanding of African media ecosystems, makes her a strategic asset in strengthening the company’s visibility.

Yasmina has served as director of strategic communication at APO Group, a pan-African communications consultancy.

Also, she was the head of communications for the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a visionary programme launched by former U.S. President Barack Obama and supported by USAID, the Mastercard Foundation, and Microsoft.

