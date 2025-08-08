Firm Gets Lawmakers’ Nod On Transformational Investments In Agric, Tourism

Members of the Ekiti State caucus in Nigeria’s House of Representatives have lauded Cavista Holdings for its significant contributions to the country’s agriculture and tourism sectors, especially the company’s flagship investments, Agbeyewa Farms and the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center.

Specifically, the lawmakers expressed deep admiration for the scale, innovation, and impact of the agricultural project. Reputed as Nigeria’s largest cassava farm, Agbeyewa is driving food security, youth empowerment, and rural development in the region.

Led by Hon. Femi Bamisile, the delegation included AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (rtd), Hon. Olusola Fatoba and Hon. David Kolawole Akinlayo, the lawmakers were received by Cavista Holdings’ leadership team, including Vice President/Executive Director of Cavista Holdings, Olumide Olayomi; General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, a Cavista subsidiary managing the Ikogosi Resort, Lanre Sharafa Balogun, and Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agbeyewa Farms, Seyi Oska Aiyeleso.

During the lawmakers’ facility tour of Agbeyewa Farms, AVM Rufus Ojuawo commented: “I used to think I had a farm, but after visiting Agbeyewa, I realized I have a garden.” Another lawmaker, Femi Bamisile, who reflected on his time living in the United States, added: “It baffles me that someone can be in his comfort zone in the U.S. and still think of investing in agricultural activity like this in Ekiti.

This is more than giving back.” Hon. David Akinlayo, moved by the transformation he witnessed, pledged further support: “I’m humbled today, and I’m happy because the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, John Olajide, is from my constituency. “He has done wonderfully well here, and I’m going to sponsor 100 youths from my constituency for training.”

The visit also included a tour of the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, which has undergone significant revitalization under the management of Glocient Hospitality. Once in a state of disrepair, the resort is now reclaiming its place as a premier tourism destination in Nigeria. “In my recent visits to Ikogosi, I was dazed that the same resort that had almost lost all its natural ambience and beauty has now been turned around by Glocient. Kudos to John Olajide and his team,” AVM Ojuawo stated.

Hon. Olusola Fatoba emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting such private sector-led initiatives: “We commend our amiable Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, for his commitment to driving investment in Ekiti State. “We also commend the patriotic zeal of the Chairman of Glocient and Agbeyewa, John Olajide. As members of the National Assembly, we will ensure Agbeyewa receives all the necessary support from relevant government agencies.