Firm Gets Int’l Licence To Source Premium Cocoa Directly From Ghana

Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cocoa traders and exporters, has been officially licensed as an international buyer of premium cocoa beans from the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC Ghana).

This milestone makes Sunbeth the first Nigerian company in decades to secure this distinction. The partnership, formalised through CMC Ghana Limited, follows successful negotiations between Sunbeth and CMC representatives and signals a deepened commitment to strengthening intra-African trade.

Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said: “We are proud to strengthen Ghana-Nigeria trade ties and promote intraAfrican commerce.

This milestone reinforces our belief that collaboration within Africa is key to building a stronger, more resilient global cocoa-chocolate value chain. This partnership represents a bold milestone in the vision of Africa trading with Africa.”

Managing Director of Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company Limited, Fuad Mohammed Abubakar, also welcomed the partnership, saying: “We proudly welcome Sunbeth Global Concepts as a newly licensed international buyer of Ghana’s premium cocoa beans.

This achievement marks the first time in decades that a Nigerian company is sourcing directly from CMC Ghana. “It reflects a shared vision of Africa trading with Africa, and with the support of partners like SFI Agri Commodities, Sunbeth is well-positioned to expand Ghana’s cocoa into new markets.”

With the support of its UKbased partner, SFI Agri Commodities, Sunbeth is expanding its West African footprint to supply Ghana’s premium cocoa to leading international chocolate manufacturers.

Since its founding in 2017, Sunbeth has exported more than 200,000 metric tons of agricultural commodities and today commands a 15 per cent share of Nigeria’s cocoa export market. The company’s operations are built on a foundation of ethical sourcing, farmer empowerment, and sustainability.