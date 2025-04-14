Firm Gets DMD

Share

Nascon Allied Industries Plc has appointed Mrs. Aderemi Saka as deputy managing director.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Thabo Mabe, the company also confirmed Mrs Oluseun Oluwole as the substantive company secretary.

Saka obtained a degree in accounting and a master in business administration with a focus on international business from Georgia State University.

With over 26 years of experience in Nigeria and the United States, she has worked in finance and corporate strategy for various multinationals and publicly traded companies.

Since 2016, she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Nascon, where she has worked on improving financial performance and internal controls.

