Firm Gets DMD, CP

Nascon Allied Industries Plc has appointed Mrs. Aderemi Saka as the deputy managing director and Mrs. Oluseun Oluwole as company secretary.

The Managing Director of the company, Thabo Mabe, said in statement that Saka has over 26 years of experience in Nigeria and has worked in finance and corporate strategy for various multinationals and publicly traded companies.

Saka obtained a degree in accounting and a master in business administration with a focus on international business from Georgia State University.

Since 2016, she has been the chief financial officer of Nascon, where she has worked on improving financial performance and internal controls. Prior to her role at Nascon, she was part of the corporate strategy team at Dangote Industries Limited in 2015.

Also, Saka has held positions at companies like Verizon Communications, MCI Inc., and American Tower Corporation, where she gained expertise in finance.

Her background in managing financial risks and enhancing performance makes her well-suited for her leadership role. Oluwole is a lawyer and chartered secretary with over 20 years of experience in law and business.

She obtained a degree in law from the University of Kent, a master in law from University College London, and a master in accounting and finance from the University of Kingston, UK.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

She has served as the acting director general of a Chamber of Commerce, focusing on business growth initiatives.

