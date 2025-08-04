Firm Gets Director

NASCON Allied Industries Plc has appointed Tonya Lawani as independent non-executive director on its board. Lawani is the managing director and chief executive officer of Seal Group, with offices in Lagos and Benin.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree degree in economics from Ahmadu Bello University and an Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at the Metropolitan School of Business & Management, United Kingdom.

Lawani, a seasoned corporate strategist and governance expert with a track record of excellence across diverse industries, has over a decade of experience in leadership, board service and business development.

She brings a depth of insight and a fresh perspective to NASCON’s strategic objectives. The company said in a statement that her appointment aligned with its commitment to strong corporate governance, innovation, and sustainable growth as it continues to play a vital role in Nigeria’s manufacturing and food processing sectors.

Lawani curently serves on several corporate boards and is known for her advocacy for ethical leadership, inclusive growth, and capacity building across the African business landscape.

She is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (M.CIoD) and holds a strong commitment to advancing good governance practices in both the private and public sectors. A product of the Lagos Business School – Owner Manager Programme’s leadership and business management.