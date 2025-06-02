New Telegraph

Firm Gets COO

Vetiva Capital Management Limited has appointed Damilola Ajayi as chief operating officer.

The company 3xplained in a statement the strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in Vetiva’s journey, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to excellence, operational efficiency and innovation.

Ajayi has more than 20 years of expertise in strategic leadership and management, with a strong track record of driving transformational change within the financial services industry.

In this new role, Ajayi will work closely with the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Eseka to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth initiatives and position Vetiva at the forefront of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

