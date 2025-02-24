Firm Gets Chairman

Share

Zedcrest Wealth, a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, has appointed Stella Duru, a partner at tier-1 Nigerian law firm, Banwo and Ighodalo as board chairman.

Her appointment will strengthen the company’s corporate governance and sustainable growth.

The acting Managing Director, Renah Osiemi, said in a statement that the appointment aligned with the group’s induction into the Society of Corporate Governance in November 2024 and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s push for stricter compliance among financial institutions.

Duru has over two decades of experience in mergers & acquisitions, investments, energy sector, divestments and contract structuring.

She is a non-executive director on Capital Trust Investment and Asset Management Limited and Zapphaire Events boards. Duru was recently ranked by the International Financial Law Review 1000 (IFLR 1,000) as one of the Women Leaders in Law.

