Firm Gets Chairman

Bvndle Loyalty Limited has appointed Mr Nonso Okpala, group managing director of VFD Group, as chairman, board of directors.

Okpala succeeded Mr Femi Akinware, who served as the company’s inaugural chairman, providing foundational leadership and strategic guidance during Bvndle’s formative stage and early market entry.

In addition to the chairmanship appointment, the board also appointed Ms Ugochi Igbojekwe as a non-executive director, further strengthening the board with diverse perspectives and governance experience as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The company explained in a statement that the appointments reflected Bvndle Loyalty Limited’s continued focus on strong corporate governance, experienced leadership, and building a board that can effectively support the company’s expanding ecosystem across community, rewards, merchant partnerships, and enterprise solutions. Commenting on his appointment, Okpala said he was honoured to accept the role at this important phase of the company’s journey.