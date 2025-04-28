Firm Gets CEO

Share

Pre-Diagnosis International (PDI) has appointed Seun Eg bewunmi, as chief executive officer.

A statement by the company’s Group Chairman, Elliott Scott Omose said that Egbewunmi’s appointment came in order to drive the vision of delivering healthcare to the vulnerable population in Nigeria under the basic available and affordable public healthcare mantra.

Egbewunmi, as a medical doctor with extensive certification and experience in business, commercial strategy and operations management, graduated from the University of Lagos.

