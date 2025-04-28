New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. Firm Gets CEO

Firm Gets CEO

Pre-Diagnosis International (PDI) has appointed Seun Eg bewunmi, as chief executive officer.

A statement by the company’s Group Chairman, Elliott Scott Omose said that Egbewunmi’s appointment came in order to drive the vision of delivering healthcare to the vulnerable population in Nigeria under the basic available and affordable public healthcare mantra.

Egbewunmi, as a medical doctor with extensive certification and experience in business, commercial strategy and operations management, graduated from the University of Lagos.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kwara: Kidnapped Oke-Ero Council Officials Regain Freedom
Read Next

NACCIMA, OPSN Worry Over World Bank’s 56% Poverty Projection
Share
Copy Link
×