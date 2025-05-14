Firm Frets Over Africa’s Debt Sustainability

Share

Africa’s debt sustainability has become a pressing concern, according to advisory firm, Bridgewater Advisors.

The firm, which stated this in its Africa Economic Outlook report, noted that the continent’s public debt between 2010 and 2024, surged by a staggering 170 per cent, partly due to the global financial crises, Covid-19, and geopolitical tensions.

In comparison, global public debt rose by just 54 per cent over the same period. These debt burdens have been further exacerbated by recent exchange rate depreciations, which have significantly increased debt repayment burdens.

Compounding this, it said, is an international financial architecture ill-equipped to offer affordable liquidity at scale to close Africa’s developmental gap.

The firm noted that in their bid to turn the tide, African leaders approved the establishment of the African Financial Stability Mechanism (AFSM), a $20 billion fund hosted by the African Development Bank (AfFB).

This facility aims to avert future debt crises by offering concessional financing to member states that commit to prudent macroeconomic and fiscal reforms.

According to the firm, while the AFSM is anticipated to save African countries approximately $20 billion in debt servicing costs by 2035 and offers a safety net, it is not a definite solution.

“Achieving lasting debt sustainability will require coordinated action across the continent, anchored in robust macroeconomic management, strengthened fiscal discipline, and improved domestic revenue mobilisation, Prosper Melomey, Partner, Corporate Transactions & Investment Bank, Africa stated.

The report said that West Africa maintained a stable fiscal position with external debt-to GDP ratio of 31 per cent, despite a five per cent rise in external funding.

It, however, noted that Nigeria and Ghana recorded the highest nominal debt increases of $2.5 billion and $6 billion respectively in 2024. Nigeria accounted for about 48 per cent of the region’s total external debt.

Bridgewater Advisors further stated that Africa’s external debt outlook for 2025–2026 remains high, with Southern Africa seeing the highest debt levels, rising from 30 per cent to 31 per cent driven by South Africa’s fiscal pressures and Zambia’s restructuring challenges.

East, North, and West Africa maintain stable debt at 22 per cent, while Central Africa has the lowest at three per cent. Debt sustainability remains a concern, especially in high borrowing regions like Southern Africa.

Last Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that Nigeria had fully repaid the $3.4 billion financial support it received under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr Christian Ebeke, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, announced that the repayment was completed on April 30, 2025.

The facility was disbursed in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic to assist Nigeria in addressing a sharp fall in oil prices, economic contraction, and fiscal pressures.

“As of April 30, 2025, Nigeria has fully repaid the financial support of about US$3.4 billion it requested and received in April 2020 from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Rapid Financing Instrument to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 and the sharp fall in oil prices,” the IMF stated.

The Fund noted that despite the full settlement of the principal, Nigeria will continue to honour additional annual payments related to Special Drawing Rights (SDR) charges.

It clarified that Nigeria would continue to make annual payments of approximately $30 million in SDR-related charges over the next few years. These charges stem from the difference between Nigeria’s SDR holdings and its cumulative SDR allocation.

The statement noted: “Nigeria is expected to honor some additional payments in the form of Special Drawing Rights charges of about $30 million annually.

“In line with the IMF’s Articles of Agreements, these charges, levied at the SDR interest rate, which is updated at the beginning of each week, apply to the difference between Nigeria’s SDR holdings (SDR 3,164 million) ($4.3 billion) and its cumulative SDR allocation (SDR 4,027 million) ($5.5 billion) The net payment of the charges stops when Nigeria’s SDR holdings reach the cumulative allocation amount.”

Share