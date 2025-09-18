Firm Explores Tech Partnerships With W’African Govts

….halts N2.5trn annual loss at port

The Truck Transist Park (TTP) is making a new move to collaborate with ECOWAS and support regional governments in West Africa by deploying technology that would make seamless intra-African trade a reality.

This is after the company has successfully scheduled over 3 million truck trips to the port through Ètò since inception in 2021. The company’s Managing Director, Jamaica Onwubuariri noted on Wednesday that this had led to drastic reduction in gridlock, improved truck and cargoes turnaround time in the port, saying it has blocked N2.5 trillion annual loss and 450 per cent surge in cargo cost.

He noted that there had been improved throughput for manufacturers trucks struggling to access the port from 40 to over 400 trucks daily as traffic stretched from Apapa to Maryland axis and to Cele axis of the Apapa Oshodi Express road. With the ongoing partnerships with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), terminal operators, security agencies, unions, and associations to sustain progress, he explained that there had been continuous upgrades to the Ètò platform, closing loopholes, tightening controls, and enhancing user experience.

The managing director said: “This is not just about technology; it is about restoring confidence in the possibility that our ports can be efficient and compete favourably with others in the region.”