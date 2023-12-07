Firm Expands Operations in Nigeria’s Free Trade Zone

Tata International is set to expand operations in Nigeria through a strategic partnership with the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ). The agreement was signed in the presence of Anand Sen, Managing Director of Tata International Limited, by Managing Director of Tata Africa Holdings Pty Limited, Len Brand. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to the region. With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, Tata International is a key contributor to the economic landscape of the African continent.

In 2006, Tata International established operations in Nigeria and since then has made a significant contribution in the country, upholding the core values of Tata’s business ethics and commitment to corporate social responsibility. “As a brand synonymous with quality products and ethical business operations in Africa, Tata International is excited to join the Lagos Free Zone. This strategic move reflects our commitment to fuelling growth in Nigeria and the wider African continent,” Sen said.

Promoted by Tolaram, a Singaporean conglomerate with over four decades of experience in Nigeria, LFZ is in Lekki, the sunrise development corridor earmarked by Lagos State Government for driving industrialization over the next two decades. The agreement with LFZ involves the leasing of a state-of-the- art 6000 square meter facility within LFZ, a move aimed at enhancing Tata International’s operational capabilities in the region.

“The participation in Lagos Free Zone is the next level of commitment for Tata International’s longstanding presence in Nigeria and the African continent as a whole. This collaboration with To- laram underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth and increased competitiveness.