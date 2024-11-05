Firm Equips Nigerian Students With Skills In Tax Profession

Share

A global professional services firm, specializing in standard tax practices globally, Ernst & Young (EY) Nigeria, has equipped the skills of Part Three and final year students in tertiary institutions across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in standard tax profession practices.

In the programme instituted three years ago by EY Nigeria as one of the different avenues used to connect with the immediate tax community and the world at large, is primarily to identify key talents, as well as groom the next generation of leaders in the tax profession.

In the competition: “Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY),” which was introduced 13 years ago, across all EY offices globally; no fewer than 425 applications were received from 53 tertiary institutions across the country.

In the 2024/2025 edition of Young Tax Professional Year Competition, 274 contestants were shortlisted; out of which the numbers were further scaled down to 57 (at the quarter final stage) and to 30 (at the semi-final stage), following a rigorous selection process at different stages of the programme, involving logical and quantitative reasoning skills, research, article writing and case studies.

Meanwhile, at the end of the exercise, only 10 contestants made it to the final stage, and based on the presentation of findings to an independent panel of assessors, the 10 finalists were invited to the EY Nigeria office in Lagos for the grand finale for the awards and presentation of certificates and prizes.

The 10 finalists are Daniel Adegboye (University of Lagos); Emmanuella Mafe (Covenant University), Kolawole Olaniyan (University of Lagos), Nahomi Okikiri (University of Lagos), Nnamdi Ugo Chukwu (University of Lagos), Olamide Emida (University of Lagos), Oshio Samuel (Covenant University), Precious Shoyebo (Obafemi Awolowo University), Tomiwa Adeyeri (Ekiti State University), and Uyodhu Agadaga (Nile University, Abuja).

And, in the final grading by the assessors, Uyodhu Agadaga, a final year student at Nile University, Abuja emerged as the overall winner; while the duo of Kolawole Olaniyan and Nahomi Okikiri, who are both undergraduates of the University of Lagos came second and third respectively.

Following her brilliant performance, Uyodhu is to represent EY Nigeria at the global level, where she will meet and compete with other winners drawn from other EY offices across the world.

All the 10 finalists, according to the firm, will also have the opportunity to undergo internship and mentorship programmes with EY Nigeria.

In his remarks during the presentation of award certificates and prizes to the top finalists, at a ceremony, which took place at the EY Office in Lagos, the Associate Partner in Tax Services & Director of the programme, Akeem Ogunseni, said the primary focus of the competition is to go into the institutions of higher learning to equip the students, who have keen interest in taxation.

He added that eight pillars of selection were deployed in testing the contestants, benchmarked against international standards. While congratulating the 10 finalists, Akinbiyi Abudu, Partner/EY Tax Leader for West Africa, noted that it was an exciting moment for the students, who had put their hearts and souls into the competition.

