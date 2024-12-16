Firm Engages Director

Share

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc has appointed Dr. Seinde Fadeni as non-executive director.

The company explained in a statement that it had notified the Nigerian Exchange Plc and the investing public of the appointment, saying that Fadeni joined the board of directors of the company on December 4, 2024.

He is the founder and serving managing director of GMT Energy Resources Limited, a private indigenous multi-billion naira company incorporated in Nigeria with offices in Lagos and Port-Harcourt, with an overriding national and global outlook.

Fadeni is an astute businessman with close to four decades of experience with interests in strategic sectors of the economy including aviation, oil & gas, hospitality,maritime and real estate.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Biology from University of Lagos and has attended various seminars and courses globally.

Also, he is a member of Institute of Directors (IoD), Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Credit Management and Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce, a m o n g s t others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"