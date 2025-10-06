Firm Engages Chairman

Marconi.NG EPC Limited, formerly the Eni/Saipem EPC division, has appointed the Founder/CEO of Petralon Energy, Ahonsi Unuigbe as chairman.

Ahonsi, who is the chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) and was recently appointed to the board of Africa Oil Corp, a Canadian TSX-listed oil company, will bring his extensive boardroom experience, knowledge of the oil and gas industry, capital markets and corporate governance to the new leadership role.

Ahonsi said that his appointment was a natural extension of work at Petralon Energy, adding that both companies share a commitment to local content, a belief in the power of strategic partnerships, and a drive to create lasting value for all stakeholders.