Firm Engages Chairman, Director

Pryme has appointed Mrs. Ronke Sokefun as board chairman and Mr. Funmi Augusto director. The firm said in a statement that the combined expertise of the new appointees would be instrumental in formulating the strategic direction required to achieve its goal of becoming the preferred financial service provider for every young African and the world at large. Sokefun obtained a degree in law in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

She has had a sterling career spanning over three decades, cutting across different sectors of the economy. Sokefun work experience spans over 30 years across the private and public sectors, some of which include, but are not limited to, serving as the immediate past board chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), currently a board m e m b e r at Oando PLC, which is one of Africa’s leading energy solutions providers.

She also sat on the board of the telecom giant, Celtel/Zain (Airtel). Sokefun served in this position until 2011, when she was called to public service in Ogun State and proceeded to serve as a 2-term commissioner, holding diverse portfolios. She is a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), member of Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Bar Association (IBA), and Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN)