Firm Engages 3 Directors

Mobihealth International has appointed Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, Fola Akande, and Isaac Ewaleifoh as directors.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Funmi Adewara, said in statement that the new appointees would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to further strengthen its mission and commitment in the digital health landscape.

She noted that Ladimeji was a dynamic and influential business leader with a history of steering organisations, aligning and positioning people, businesses and operations for current performance and for future trends and relevance.

Also, Akande, the former chief counsel of West Africa/secretary, Cadbury Nigeria Plc would bring a strong legal background with over two decades of experience in corporate law, regulatory compliance and corporate governance into Mobihealth’s operations.

Ewaleifoh has a rich background in finance and investments, and also has a track record of driving growth and innovation in various sectors.

