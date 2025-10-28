Firm Empowers Schools With Solar Systems Across Nigeria

I gnite Energy Access Nigeria, a renewable energy solutions provider, has completed a project to install solar systems in 34 schools across rural communities in Nigeria.

The company supplied highquality MySol Solar systems, which are optimal for schools. This is in a transformative move to promote education and expand energy access.

Over a two-month period, the company deployed reliable solar power solutions to schools with limited electricity supply from the grid, ensuring that thousands of students now have access to stable power for learning, digital education, and safe study environments.

Youth within these communities also received free comprehensive technical training on the installation of solar systems. Upon completing the training, participants were offered job opportunities to support the continued maintenance and implementation of the systems deployed through the grant.

The project was implemented across 19 states: Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Abuja FCT, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Taraba. “This support has brought real excitement to our school. Both staff and students are truly grateful to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Rural Electrification Project.