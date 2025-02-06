Firm Empowers Realtors With Skills To Succeed In 2025

Share

A leading people empowerment and enterprise development company, Pertinence Group, has reinforced its commitment to empowering real estate actors.

The company hosts its first retreat for its sales affiliates tagged ‘Elevate 2025’ in Lagos. The company brought together over 300 sales professionals for a dynamic and impactful programme designed to equip them with the skills, strategies, and insights needed to thrive in the competitive industry.

Speaking at the retreat, the cofounder of Pertinence Group, Mr Wisdom Ezekiel, inspired the audience with his thought-provoking address on the massive opportunities available in Nigeria in 2025.

Ezekiel set the tone by emphasizing the interplay between strategy and culture in personal development and business growth, reiterating the importance of behavioural changes in achieving planned goals.

He emphasized that while having a strategy is important, real growth requires behavioural changes that align with one’s goals; hence he urged attendees to align their actions with their strategic aspirations.

