Firm Empowers Children, Communities With Wealth Creation Initiative

Henkel, global manufacturers of industrial and consumer goods, has empowered children and communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, with its “Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) initiative, ‘Project Waste-to-Wealth’. The Managing Director of Henkel, Nigeria, Mr Rajat Kaput, on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the programme, meant to commemorate the MIT’s 25th anniversary, would drive sustainability.

He said that the MIT was launched in 1998 for employees and retirees of the company. He said the programme had become a momentous occasion for the company to showcase a vital component of its Corporate Citizenship activities. Kaput said the company firmly believed that investing in education and environmental stewardship at grassroots level would yield long-lasting results.

“As a socially-responsible corporate citizens, we recognize the significance of sustainable development and are committed to supporting initiatives that promote environmental consciousness. “We would continue to strengthen community relationships with local stakeholders and demonstrate our dedication to creating a positive impact beyond our business operations.

“Through ‘Project Waste to Wealth’, we hope to inspire these young minds to adopt eco-friendly habits and foster a sustainable future,” Kaput said. Mrs Chidera Akwuba, Transformation Manager, Henkel Nigeria, said the company, through events like MIT day, strives to create a positive impact, promote sustainability, and empower the younger generation with the necessary skills to build a better future.

Akwuba said the primary objective was to educate underprivileged children in public primary schools about the importance of sustainability and empower them to become catalysts for positive change.

She said to successfully deliver the initiative, Henkel Nigeria partnered with GWETO, an NGO, and the Waste Museum, to impact the lives of 100 primary school children in Ibadan, Oyo state. Akwuba said that the children were taught to create art and crafts using recyclable items, fostering creativity while instilling a sense of environmental consciousnes