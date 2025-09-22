Firm Empowers Bauchi Communities To Combat Waterborne Diseases

A two-day training session organised by Chong Square Women and Children Development Foundation has equipped communities in Miri and Tsohon Kampani, Bauchi State, with the knowledge and skills to reduce the devastating effects of waterborne diseases.

The training, which culminated in the election of new Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOMs), aims to promote inclusive leadership and sustainable hygiene practices.

The newly elected WASHCOMs, comprising 25 individuals with at least 20 per cent female representation, have pledged to work closely with traditional leaders, local government, and development partners to sustain WASH facilities and promote good hygiene practices.

Speaking at the closing of the two-day training session in Bauchi, the Programme Officer of the Foundation, Blessing Dangana, noted that the initiative aims to build local capacity to address waterborne diseases. The Chairman of the WASH Committee, Bulus Gashon, pledged to uphold transparency and collaborate with traditional leaders, local government, and development partners to ensure the sustainability of WASH facilities.