Firm Elevates ED

Cavista Holdings has promoted Olumide Olayomi to the position of executive director/vice president, government and external affairs.

According to a statement by the company, the strategic appointment reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to deepening institutional partnerships and reinforcing its leadership with experienced professionals who share its mission of creating value and transforming lives across Africa.

Olayomi, who previously served as director of government and external affairs is a highly respected governance advisor and institutional strategist with over three decades of experience across Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

He is known for his ability to navigate complex policy environments and for aligning government, business, and community interests.

With academic grounding in Geography and Planning and executive education from institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Olayomi has held pivotal roles throughout his career, serving as head of government and community relations at Etisalat (now 9mobile), leading corporate services at Churchgate Group and advising on policy as special assistant to the Secretary to the Lagos State Government.