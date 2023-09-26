Firm donates books worth N8.9m to Plateau varsity

In its quest for academic excellence and development of research, learning, some 252 volumes of books valued at N8,988,200 have been donated to Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos by Brooks Consolidated Investments Limited, a company that specialises in supplying books and library essentials to universities and research institutes. The Managing Director of Company, Mr Sunday Jesmiel, while donating the books to the university, said that the donation was a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to education and the pursuit of knowledge. According to him, the company was proud to be associated with the university, which has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in academic and research, “The donation of these books to Plateau State University today, not only reflects our commitment to our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and educational advancement, but also serves as a direct response to the urgent appeal made by the university’s Governing Council Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor to corporate entities and individuals with a sense of public duty to support the university,” he said, Jesmiel added: “We are particularly encouraged and inspired by the pronouncements of the state Governor, His Excellency, Mr Caleb Mutfwang not only to accord priority to the development of the university, but to make it a centre for medical excellence.” The books, the Managing Director said, were carefully selected to cover a wide range of courses and to serve as valuable resources for students, researchers, and faculty members alike. He expressed the hope that they would inspire and empower the users to explore new horizons, expand their knowledge, and make groundbreaking discoveries. In his remarks, the ViceChancellor, Prof Bernard Matur, thanked the company for its generous donation, saying that the university was grateful for the support and partnership, even as he acknowledged that the books would go a long way in enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in the university, Matur also commended the company for its corporate social responsibility drive and contribution to the development of education in the state, and assured them that the university would make good use of the books and ensure their proper maintenance.

