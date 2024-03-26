Firm Dolls Out Cash To Outstanding Students In 2023 Wassce In Lagos

For their outstanding performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) some students in Lagos State public schools have received accolades and been rewarded with cash prizes by Success Box, an IT firm in Lagos. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, while lauding the firm over the reward initiative, said the outstanding students have justified the huge investments of the state government in ensuring high quality of teaching and learning in the state’s public schools.

He, however, described the students’ outstanding performance as a positive feedback to the administration of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu towards the development of education in the state. The Commissioner, who applauded the kind gesture of Success Box and praised the Chief Executive Officer of the IT firm, Mr Oluwatosin Koyejo for appreciating the academic excellence of the state’s public school students, said that “the accolade and reward of cash gifts to the students would also enable other students to study hard so as to also be recognized and rewarded.”

“The performance of the students also shows the capacity and quality of our teachers and again that our students could compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world,” Alli Balogun further stated. In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Chronicles Software, the parent company of Success Box, noted that the outstanding students that were rewarded were selected purely on merit across all the six Education Districts in the state, saying the students performed brilliantly in the 2023 WASSCE, conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The company doled out a total of N2 million to the six students with the Best Overall Student, Akinkuowo Daniel Oluwatise of Government Senior Model College, Ikorodu receiving N1 million cash award; while each of the five other students – Akintunde Naomi Jesutofunmi (Keke Senior High School, Ifako Ijaiye); Jacob Ruth Ekeminiabasi (Omele Community Senior High School, Randle); Mulero Ilerioluwa Rapheal (Ilupeju Senior Grammar School); Bello Rihanat Ajoke (Olomu Community Senior Secondary School); and Asokere Misimau Mauwanu (Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School) got N200,000 cash.