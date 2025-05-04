Firm Demands $50m In Libel Damages Over Social Media Allegations

Share

GTEXT Homes Ltd and its founder, Dr Stephen Akintayo, have announced plans to initiate legal action against individuals and online platforms accused of spreading damaging and false allegations against the company.

Through their legal counsel, the company is demanding N1 billion in damages from each offending party, and a staggering $50 million in damages specifically from a US-based YouTuber alleged to have monetised defamatory content.

In a statement signed by their lawyer, Mr Malachy Ugwummadu, GTEXT Homes described the accusations circulating online as libellous and completely unfounded.

Ugwummadu, a former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), disclosed that the false claims include allegations of fraud and misconduct aimed at tarnishing the reputations of both the company and its founder.

He stated that “investigations by competent authorities have consistently affirmed that neither GTEXT Homes nor Dr Akintayo has ever been indicted or convicted of any offence in any jurisdiction,” contradicting the viral claims made across various online channels.

One of the most damaging allegations, according to the company, involves a supposed $15,000 property scam in Dubai.

But GTEXT Homes has categorically denied the accusation, labelling it as a fabrication with no factual basis.

The company also addressed an internal dispute involving Kingsley Nwankwo, a former volunteer sales representative.

According to Ugwummadu, Nwankwo made unreasonable demands concerning a client transaction that resulted in losses for the company. He has since been remanded in prison custody.

Focusing particularly on the US-based YouTuber, GTEXT Homes claimed that the individual not only defamed Dr Akintayo but also profited from spreading misinformation through monetised videos.

The company is seeking $50 million in damages as part of what it says is a broader effort to seek justice and restore its public image.

“GTEXT Homes remains committed to integrity, transparency, and excellence. By taking this legal step, we are not only defending our reputation but also sending a clear message about the importance of truth and accountability in public discourse,” Ugwummadu emphasised.

The firm stressed that the rise of social media has made it easier for false information to spread quickly, often with devastating consequences.

GTEXT Homes said it is determined to take a proactive approach in combating defamation and ensuring that its brand and legacy are preserved.

“We believe the truth will prevail,” the statement concluded, reiterating the company’s ongoing dedication to its clients, partners, and the broader community.

