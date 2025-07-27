Firm debuts new CSR campaign to revive struggling hairdressing salons nationwide

Lush Hair Nigeria, one of the country’s leading beauty brands, has once again demonstrated the power of purposeful brand impact with the touching transformation of a local hairstylist in Warri, Delta State, whose hairdressing salon business has gone down completely for lack of capital and other modern amenities in the salon industry.

What began as a personal story has now inspired the official launch of a nationwide CSR campaign, aptly named “Pink My Salon.”

The story that sparked it all began during a visit to Warri by Lush Hair’s ambassador, popular comedian and advocate, Real Warri Pikin.

While reconnecting with her childhood neighbourhood, she had an emotional reunion with Aunty Rita, the hairstylist, who used to do her hair as a child.

She said: “Unfortunately, what I found was far from joyful. Aunty Rita’s salon had fallen into disrepair.

“Her business was struggling, and her shop lacked the modern tools and environment needed to thrive.”

Deeply moved, Real Warri Pikin reached out to the Lush Hair team to see if they could help. And they did—powerfully.

Lush Hair renovated Aunty Rita’s salon completely, giving it a vibrant, ultra-modern facelift.

From fresh interiors to state-of-the-art tools and new branding, the transformation restored not just her business, but her pride.

Through the Lush Hair Professional School, Aunty Rita was flown to Lagos to receive hands-on training in the latest hairstyling techniques, salon business practices, and customer engagement strategies.

Over the last four years, the Lush Hair Professional School has offered free upgrade training to over 3,000 hairstylists across Nigeria, helping beauty professionals stay competitive, creative, and confident.

These sessions have become a pillar of the brand’s commitment to capacity building and community growth within the Nigerian beauty industry.

Marketing Manager at Lush Hair Nigeria, Vivian Obiano, explained: “We’ve always believed in empowering the hands that style others.

“Through our Professional School, we’ve reached thousands of stylists.

“Now, with the launch of ‘Pink My Salon’, we are expanding that impact.

“We’re not just upgrading skills—we’re upgrading lives, businesses, and entire communities.”

Pink My Salon is a new nationwide initiative designed to identify struggling salons across Nigeria, give them a complete makeover, and empower their owners through training and business support.

The initiative builds on the strong foundation already laid by Lush Hair’s Professional School and expands the brand’s reach to the grassroots level in a deeper, more visible way.

Real Warri Pikin, reflecting on the Warri transformation, said: “What Lush Hair did for Aunty Rita was bigger than a salon revamp—it was a second chance.

“She helped shape my confidence as a child. Now, thanks to Lush Hair, she’s getting her shine back.”

Lush Hair is inviting the public to get involved in nominating deserving salons in their communities.

“Warri is our first stop,” said Obiano. “With Pink My Salon, we’re giving back at scale—and reminding every stylist out there that they are seen, valued, and supported.”