Firm Debunks Alleged Illegal Dealings On Petroleum Products

An oil production company in Onitsha, Anambra State, Transtell Ventures Nigeria Limited, makers of VINO Refined Palm Olein and VISOLA refined Palm Kernel Oil, has debunked the allegation that the company deals illegally in the procurement, refining and sale of petroleum products.

The General Manager (Operations) in the company, Mr Obinna Okorie, gave that clarification last Saturday, November 30, journalists visited the facility located at 20 GMO Road, off Atani Road, Habour Industrial Layout near Onitsha, Anambra State.

Recall that a Joint Task Force had invaded the facility on June 18, on the allegation that the company procures crude oil illegally, refines and sells same.

But last Saturday, when the General Manager conducted journalists round the facility, he described the claims that the company deals on illegal petroleum products as “a lie from the pit of hell,” saying that the invaders only wanted to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

He said: “In June this year, specifically June 18th, a joint task force invaded our company, claiming that they received a petition that we procure, refine and sell crude petroleum illegally.”