Firm Convenes Multi-Stakeholder Workshop To Drive Food Security

Stakeholders in the country’s agric sector have expressed optimism in the transformation that is expected to take place in Nigeria’s cassava industry in the near future.

This position was expressed during a workshop organised by Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa Farms, which was held recently at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti State.

The event, held just few days after Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari’s visit to Agbeyewa Farms, brought together representatives from Cavista Holdings, Agbeyewa Farms, the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nigeria Cassava Industrialization Alliance (NCIA) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) among others.

The Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, represented the state government and highlighted ongoing initiatives to boost cassava production and agribusiness development.

During the workshop, stakeholders engaged in in-depth discussions on agricultural financing, mechanisation, logistics efficiency, and value addition, all geared toward positioning Nigeria as a leader in cassava processing.

A lecturer at Lagos Business School, Prof. Doyin Salami, emphasised that farmer aggregation is critical to unlocking financing and improving productivity.

By organising smallholder farmers into structured groups, access to credit, mechanisation, and technical support can be significantly improved.

Also speaking, Head of Partnerships, the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nasir Ingawa, emphasised that limited access to financing remained one of the biggest barriers to productivity and industrial-scale processing.

Ingawa said to bridge this gap, NADF would work to develop tailored financing solutions that will enable smallholder farmers and agribusinesses to scale operations, adopt modern agricultural practices, and integrate into larger value chains.

