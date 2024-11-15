Firm Commissions New Processing Plant In Edo

Share

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited’s subsidiary, natnudO Foods, a leading producer of high-quality animal protein, has commissioned its new processing plant in Benin City, Edo State.

Located in Obayanto community, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, the commissioning ceremony marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its operations in Nigeria, contributing to the nation’s food security and the accessibility of high-quality animal protein.

The facility, one of several strategically located processing plants across Nigeria, will support natnudO’s mission of making affordable animal protein available to every Nigerian.

The company already operates plants in Akinyele, Ibadan (Oyo State), Uyo (Akwa Ibom State), and Kaduna State, and the opening of this new plant underscores its commitment to providing sustainable food solutions while driving economic development in the region.

With support from Heifer International Nigeria, natnudO Foods launched the natnuPreneur Scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at empowering farmers and entrepreneurs in Edo State.

This initiative is designed to provide farmers and entrepreneurs, especially women, with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to engage in poultry farming and the sale of animal protein products.

The scheme consists of two key models: natnuPreneur Farmer and natnuPreneur Seller. The natnuPreneur Farmer entrepreneurial initiative allows farmers to raise broiler and Noiler chickens under an out-grower model, which will then be bought back and processed at natnudO’s facilities.

