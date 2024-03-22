Firm Clears Air On Alleged Epe Fish Mortality

The management of Renecon Limited has debunked allegations against its activities as the cause of Epe Tilapia fish death, noting that the accusations can be likened to fishing in a dead sea. On Sunday, March 17, 2024, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) visited the site of Renecon located at Epe in response to a trending social media video report made by the tilapia fish farmers of their loss in Ebute Afuye Cluster of Epe, knocking Renecon activities as incubator for the death of the fishes. It is on record that LASEPA did not give the management of Renecon any prior notice of their planned visit, or gave the company’s representatives an opportunity to witness the collection of the samples at several locations that they said they needed to conduct an investigations of the fish farmers unfounded and unsupported allegations.

Though Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, the executive Chairman of Epe Local Government has absolved Renecon from the alleged maritime infractions through the media.